Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The Town of Sand Lake is embarking on its most ambitious park enhancement initiative to date, the Sand Lake Improved Parks Project (SLIPP). This project, a collaboration between the town, Averill Park Youth Soccer, Assemblyman Scott Bendett’s office, and the generous donation of land from Rensselaer Land Trust, will significantly enhance recreational amenities for the […]
Submitted by Brunswick Brittonkill Communications The Tamarac Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 11 of their greatest athletes of all time as well as three teams and two coach/contributors on October 25th and 26th. The class features many of the most decorated athletes in school history including: * Wade Hansen, a 2011 graduate who went on […]
The Berlin MHS Clay Target Team shot their final week (Week 5) scores of the fall season on Sunday, October 20th. Two of our team got perfect scores of 25 on their first rounds. Landon Demers received a 25 on his first round and a 20 on his second for a weekly score of 45. […]
Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Early this month, Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) elementary students, grades UPK – 4, participated in a fun competition organized by the FarmOn! Foundation. Every year, schools in New York are invited to host a Big Apple Crunch Event and to post their event pictures and videos on […]