Hoosic River Greenway Receives Two Whipstock Hill Preservation Society Grants

This spring, significant storm damage occurred along sections of the Hoosic River Greenway blocking access to the picnic area at Skorupski Landing and damaging a cooking grill. While the village crew worked to clear the largest trees from the picnic area and ordered a new grill, additional cleanup and maintenance work was needed.

The Whipstock Hill Preservation Society (WHIPS) in May presented the Greenway committee with a gift of $5,000 which was used to clean up downed trees on the northern end of the trail and apply stone dust. Another generous gift of $10,000 from the organization came during the summer to continue maintenance work and improvements.

