Questar III BOCES’ Donald R. Kline Technical School hosted a regional collaboration event sponsored by the CTE Technical Assistance Center of NY (nyctecenter.org) and welcomed Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators from across the state to “Framing Tomorrow, a regional collaboration to shape the future” on November 15th. The event was intended to help educators prepare the next generation of skilled workers and fill high-demand jobs. Participants discussed industry-recognized credential opportunities, work-based learning, project-based learning, and dual enrollment and post-secondary articulations.
You must be logged in to view this article.