Berlin Forth of July Parade

Theme: Your Choice

Before you know it, our only Fourth of July Parade in Rensselaer County will be here! We will have dug ourselves out of the snow drifts and slogged through the mud to get to the big day!

We invite the community, not only in Berlin but in the surrounding towns who participate in this joy-filled event every July Fourth, to vote for a theme, and when that’s done, create the best float, costume, or attraction, and show off in the parade for prizes, recognition, and fame! Vote, and make it so! The options are: