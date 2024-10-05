Stewart’s Acquires Jolley Store Chain

Submitted by Stewart's Shops Public Relations Department

Stewart’s Shops has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Jolley Associates convenience store chain and S.B. Collins, including its heating oil business Clarence Brown of St. Albans, Vermont.

The acquisition, which requires federal regulatory approval, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Terms of the deal remain confidential.

The transaction includes the purchase of 45 Jolley stores including five in New York, two in New Hampshire, and 38 locations in Vermont. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to acquire a company with such an impressive reputation in a market that we’ve been watching for many years,” said Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake. “One of the primary reasons we were drawn to this deal is