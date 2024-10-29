Philip Leonard passed away peacefully at his home in Hoosick Falls, NY on October 19, 2024 surrounded by his family. Born on May 16, 1926, in Monticello, NY, Phil was the son of Gertrude (Winokur) and Harry Lashinsky, both naturalized citizens who immigrated through Ellis Island from the Polish/Russian border in pursuit of a better life. His dad worked tirelessly to bring the rest of the family to the United States, instilling a strong sense of dedication and hard work. He loved and looked up to his older sisters, Ann and Belle, who set the standard for the importance of education, and made sure he went to college. Phil took on various jobs to earn his way through college by driving taxi cabs in the Catskills in the summer, driving a laundry truck, and refereeing basketball games. He entrusted his earnings to his father, having him send only what he needed each week to complete his education. Education, to Phil, was the gateway to opportunity, and he embodied that value throughout his life. Phil graduated from SUNY Albany in 1947 with a degree in education and earned a Master’s Degree in administration and guidance the following year.

Phil began his career as a science and math teacher in Granville, NY. This is where he met Jinnie, his wife of 63 years. He was set up on a blind date with Jinnie’s best friend, but as he tells it “the minute I saw Jinnie, that was it.” As their story was told to family, Phil asked Jinnie out every night for an entire year so she couldn’t date anyone else. He’s often said “she could have any guy she wanted, and she picked me.” In 1950, he entered the army during the Korean War. Lots of phone calls and letters later, Jinnie went down to Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, where they were married in April of 1950.

Phil and Jinnie shared a lifetime of love, adventure, and devotion. They were avid travelers, exploring six continents and most of the United States, a total of 41 trips together. Another love they had was dancing, and often were driving to find bands throughout the area. They also golfed, bowled, and enjoyed just staying at home playing cards and doing puzzles.

After his military service Phil returned to teaching in North Syracuse, NY in 1952. In 1957, Phil and Jinnie moved to Hoosick Falls with their two children, Fred and Sue. Phil served as high school principal and guidance counselor at Hoosick Falls Central School before becoming superintendent in 1965, a role he held until his retirement in 1981. Phil was a visionary educator committed to enriching students’ lives. Under his leadership, the district embraced innovative technologies, including the first use of closed-circuit television and classroom computers. Phil possessed a remarkable ability to connect with his staff and students on a personal level, knowing each by name. Phil also encouraged and fostered a vibrant school culture, always making it a point to attend sports events, band and choral concerts, as well as drama department plays. He strived to enrich the community in many ways including bringing in performances from the U.S. Air Force and Navy bands, and the Singing Sergeants.

Even in retirement, Phil’s passion for education and leadership was always present. For 15 years after retirement, Phil did interim administrative work in schools throughout New York and Vermont. He embraced the dawn of the digital age, self-teaching himself personal computers. He taught computer classes and helped many local industries adapt to new technologies like word-processing and the LOTUS spreadsheet program.

Phil’s dedication to Hoosick Falls extended far beyond education. He played a vital role in the development and fundraising to build the community swimming pool and skating rink, often helping flood the rink to ensure it was ready for skaters the following day. In 1982 he met Joe Miller on his daily walk and through that conversation the Millers, who were moving to Florida, donated their home on Main Street to become the Louis Miller Museum, another legacy Phil contributed to by volunteering tirelessly. From 1982 until 2022, Phil wrote newsletters, curated 121 historical photo boards, and shared local history as the town historian for 20 years, bringing the past to life for future generations. He always talked about one of his most satisfying accomplishments interviewing and video-taping 48 local veterans, learning about their challenging experiences as soldiers, and sharing these stories with the veterans’ family members. Many of these video tapes became part of the Oral History Program of the NY Military Museum and Veterans Research Center.

Phil is predeceased by his parents, sisters, and wife, Jinnie. He is survived by his two children Fred (Janet) and Sue Maguire (Greg), his beloved grandchildren Chris (Amanda), who he proudly told all that Chris became the third generation of school principals, and Kara, who lovingly moved back to Hoosick Falls to be with him so he could remain in his home these last two years (as he would say – his roommate), and Jennifer Prince (Edward) of South Carolina. Phil also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Ella, Hogan, Layla, EJ, and Stella, whose accomplishments filled him with pride.

Phil was a people person. He loved walking to the middle of town, engaging with community members, and sharing stories and photographs from the museum. He was a man who spoke his mind, but was empathetic, kind, and supportive to all. To those who knew him, Phil was more than an educator or historian – he was a beloved husband, father, grandparent, uncle, mentor, and friend.

Phil Leonard led by example, imparting invaluable lessons that will stay with us forever, and his spirit will continue to inspire us. In his final hours, Phil shared a simple yet profound truth, saying “I’m a happy man.” His legacy will live on in the community he cherished, the students he inspired, and the family he loved so deeply.

At his request the family will receive friends for a celebration of his life at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Monday, October 28th, from 3:30 to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Philip Leonard may be made to the Hoosick Historical Society through the office of Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.