Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
The Dunn Landfill has existed for almost 10 years next to the 1,000 student public school—what gives? by Robert Welton, Rensselaer Environmental Coalition Environmental injustice is alive and well in Rensselaer, NY. The city is a disadvantaged community based on the income levels of the residents. The Dunn Construction and Demolition Landfill, owned and operated […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Soccer Berlin and New Lebanon soccer alumni are having a game on Friday, October 11th, at 5:30 pm at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School. A $20 suggested donation benefits New Lebanon Travel Club. Arrive at 4 pm to see NL faculty and staff play against each other before the alumni game. Food […]
Submitted by HFCS Communications Special Olympics New York has announced that Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) is 1 of 13 New York schools receiving National Banner Recognition for their Special Olympics Unified Champion School® programming. This distinguished status is a result of HFCS meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy, […]
As the school year begins, so does another successful Weekend BackPack year. The BackPack Program helps alleviate child hunger by discreetly providing hungry children with bags of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food every Friday afternoon, so they have food to eat throughout the weekend. Although free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs provide significant nutritional benefits to […]