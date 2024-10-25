Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Press Release from the Rensselaer County Legislature After Halloween, don’t let your pumpkins go to waste! Bring them to Knickerbacker Park, 191 103rd Street, between 10 am and 1 pm on Saturday, November 2nd for a fun-filled day of smashing, smushing, and recycling. Not only will this event offer a great way to dispose of […]
Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Early this month, Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) elementary students, grades UPK – 4, participated in a fun competition organized by the FarmOn! Foundation. Every year, schools in New York are invited to host a Big Apple Crunch Event and to post their event pictures and videos on […]
Town of New Lebanon Press Release Within 48 hours of its purchase, New Lebanon’s new Community Center entertained almost 200 community members at two different events – a record attendance for any new establishment in New Lebanon in recent years. The final steps of the purchase of this former firehouse, belonging to the Lebanon Valley […]
The Berlin MHS Clay Target Team shot their final week (Week 5) scores of the fall season on Sunday, October 20th. Two of our team got perfect scores of 25 on their first rounds. Landon Demers received a 25 on his first round and a 20 on his second for a weekly score of 45. […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications Thank you to the Class of 2025 and class advisors, Ms. Karen Day and Mrs. Karyn Healy, for hosting a wonderful Berlin Middle High School Fall Fest last Saturday. The event drew a great community turnout, featured fun activities, club and class fundraisers, and local vendors that made the beautiful fall […]