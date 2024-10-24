Petersburgh – Nancy L. Jones, 83, of Petersburgh, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 17 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 6, 1941, in White Mills, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Hazel Lee.

Nancy was known for her opinionated, stubborn nature, but even more so for her quick wit, sarcastic humor, and warm heart, traits she lovingly passed on to her children. She lived a simple but joyful life, spending summers camping at Lake Champlain, indulging in her love for Amazon shopping (with an impressive collection of emery boards!), and cherishing every moment spent with her family. Despite the challenges of time and age, Nancy maintained her sense of humor, finding joy in everyday moments and making the most of each day.

Nancy is survived by her six children, Michael (Jeremiah Kennedy), Tammy Beaudry (James), Brian (Dawn), Daniel, Gregory (Cheri), and Kristy Evans (Preston), each of whom carry her legacy forward with pride and affection. She was also the proud grandmother of Adam, Tyler, Alexis, Michael (Alexius), and Katelyn (Brandon), and the loving great-grandmother to Dustin, Emma, and Kolton, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sisters Michele McLaren and Susan Hamberger, and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Amos C. Jones, her parents, and her sisters Janet and Betty.

Nancy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Albany Medical Center’s ICU D Wing for their compassionate care, and for accommodating all eleven of her family members who gathered in a small room to say their goodbyes to Nancy.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 2 to 4 pm at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh, NY. Burial will take place alongside her husband in Meadowlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.