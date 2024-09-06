Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Written and submitted by Patricia Jennison McNally Dedicated to Corporal Sean Jennison A young Marine, among the honorable elite of our Armed Forces. The first of the United States military to be called in times of war. Qualifying by enduring and successfully meeting all of the excruciating rigors placed before him. Raising his hand and […]
Grafton Lakes State Park is hosting Bark n’ Brew, a fundraising event that is open to local businesses to add some diversity to the mix, as well as locally crafted beer, with proceeds supporting regional rescue organizations. This event is on September 14th, from noon to 3 pm. The event is free with a $6 […]
Grafton – William S. “Will” Snyder, 37, was taken away from us way too early from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 29th, 2024. William was born November 22nd, 1986 to Rebecca (Burdick) Greene and Richard Snyder. William graduated from Berlin Central School in 2006. William started his working days at Seagroatt’s in […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter written by Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley regarding the recent update to the school’s cell phone and electronic device policy. Dear Mountaineer Community, As the Principal of Berlin Middle High School, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire community for […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin CSD would like to introduce James Shaw as the new Berlin Middle School Counselor. Mr. Shaw is a welcome addition to the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) Counseling team and looks forward to supporting middle school Mountaineers and their families as they navigate grades 6 through 8. Current BMHS Counselor […]