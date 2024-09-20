Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Mary Lou Walters The women who walk every road in Petersburgh completed them again this year. Pictured here are Kathy Mitaly, Kate Bagley, Mary Lou Walters, and Nan Lance. Mary Lou has been doing this for 15 years now for a total of 3,330 miles. Nan has been doing it for 5 years for a […]
Rik McClave will present a History of the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department at the next meeting of the Stephentown Historical Society. The talk will be at 2 pm on Sunday, October 6th at the Stephentown Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road. Come and learn about Stephentown’s emergency services, how they started, how they have grown, and how […]
Submitted by BCS Communications BHS Class of 2025, The BCSD Community wishes you all the very best as you dive into your senior year. We are proud of you, Senior Mountaineers, and we can’t wait to see you shine during your final year of high school! Thank you Senior Class advisors Mrs. Healy and Ms. […]
Submitted by the Brunswick Brittonkill Central School District Tamarac is delighted to announce that Sarah Raymond has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program award. This honor celebrates Sarah’s outstanding contributions to her community and her exemplary efforts in fostering positive change in rural and small-town America. […]
Grafton – William S. “Will” Snyder, 37, was taken away from us way too early from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on August 29th, 2024. William was born November 22nd, 1986 to Rebecca (Burdick) Greene and Richard Snyder. William graduated from Berlin Central School in 2006. William started his working days at Seagroatt’s in […]