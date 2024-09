Submitted by BCS Communications

BHS Class of 2025,

The BCSD Community wishes you all the very best as you dive into your senior year. We are proud of you, Senior Mountaineers, and we can't wait to see you shine during your final year of high school!

Thank you Senior Class advisors Mrs. Healy and Ms. Day for waking up early this past Wednesday to create a delicious hot cocoa and donut bar for the seniors.