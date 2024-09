Submitted by Bonnie St. Onge

The 25th annual Karen McGovern Volleyball Tournament will take place on Saturday, September 7th. We invite you to join us at The Sandbar to cheer on volleyball teams and participate in our ever-popular auction and raffles. Auction items will be on display, and ticket sales will be available from noon to 2 pm. All funds raised will benefit the Karen and Molly McGovern Fund.