The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive on Tuesday, October 1st at the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls. The hours are from 1 pm until 6 pm. Donors are needed daily. Please donate by calling the Red Cross 1-800-REDCROSS or visiting the website redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor keyword HOOSICK FALLS. Accidents and illness are the reasons to have a supply on hand. Please consider giving the gift of blood. New donors should come as well as regular donors. We thank you!