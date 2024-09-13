Hoosick Falls Armory Upcoming Events

Submitted by Mary Jackson

Did you know that September is Healthy Aging Month? What better way to improve your health through exercise. The Hoosick Armory has 3 pickleball courts that can be rented for private play, family get-togethers, or office team events. Another option is to join the Pickleball Club, which is a great way to learn if you are a beginner and a wonderful opportunity to meet new friends. The Club plays just about every day and you can drop in at any time to learn more or visit the Armory website for more information at hoosickarmory.org/pickleball.