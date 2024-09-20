Rik McClave will present a History of the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department at the next meeting of the Stephentown Historical Society. The talk will be at 2 pm on Sunday, October 6th at the Stephentown Heritage Center, 4 Staples Road. Come and learn about Stephentown’s emergency services, how they started, how they have grown, and how technology has changed things. For information, call 518-729-9334.

