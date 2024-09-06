Written and submitted by Patricia Jennison McNally

Dedicated to Corporal Sean Jennison

A young Marine, among the honorable elite of our Armed Forces. The first of the United States military to be called in times of war. Qualifying by enduring and successfully meeting all of the excruciating rigors placed before him. Raising his hand and making the solemn promise to protect and defend his homeland at all costs. Putting his country first, putting his fellow Americans first. This young Marine, rising in the ranks, in charge of a platoon of his fellow Marines.