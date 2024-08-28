Sixth Town Park Officially Opens

Submitted by Town Supervisor David Fleming

The Town of Nassau has officially opened its sixth park, following its fifth park opening, which occurred on May 18th of this year. Alder Brook Park is a 1.6-acre public space located on a reclaimed abandoned commercial site.

The park features an enclosed basketball and pickleball court, small playing field, and fishing access at the confluence of Alder Brook and the Tsatsawassa Creek, located at 10 Town Garage Road.