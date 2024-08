On Saturday, August 17th, at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center (PVMCC), 71 Main St, the Fox Hollow Cafe will host Siobhan and Friends. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6 pm. Adult admission is $5, and minors are free.

Siobhan is a local folk singer/songwriter and host of The Fox Hollow Music & Art Café.