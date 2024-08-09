Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County The dedication of the First Responder Educational Building at the Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Center (ESTC) recognized the dedication and bravery of those men and women who have answered the call for help. The ceremony on Saturday, August 3rd also recognized young Harlee McLean, an elementary school student who regularly […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin StoryWalk is a community project that aims to boost literacy and vocabulary beyond the classroom, which is crucial for academic success. With the focus of engaging children’s creative literacy, the Community Active Mountaineers (CAM) launched the StoryWalk project as part of the Berlin Elementary Nature Trail. This community service […]
Submitted by HFCSD 9th Grade Principal's List Gracie Hastings Emma Wilwol Ryan Sparks Isabela Foster