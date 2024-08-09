Mountaineers Create StoryWalk with Library

Submitted by BCS Communications
The Berlin StoryWalk is a community project that aims to boost literacy and vocabulary beyond the classroom, which is crucial for academic success.
With the focus of engaging children’s creative literacy, the Community Active Mountaineers (CAM) launched the StoryWalk project as part of the Berlin Elementary Nature Trail. This community service is in collaboration with the Berlin Free Town Library and led by CAM advisor Elisa Hammersmith.
