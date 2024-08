Written and Submitted by Claudia Kavenagh

Are you one of the many people who enjoy fishing in the Little Hoosic River? Did you know that testing in Petersburgh has shown that some fish in the Little Hoosic are contaminated by significant quantities of toxic PFAS chemicals? The highest concentrations have been found in their organs however some samples of every part of every type of fish tested had some level of PFAS. Scientific research tells us