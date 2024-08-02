Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney Ian J. Hasselwander, 24, of Petersburgh has been found guilty after a jury trial on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-I Felony and one count of Strangulation in the First Degree, a Class C Violent Felony. Hasselwander was arrested by the Rensselear County […]
Submitted by American Legion Auxiliary Ellie Keenholts of East Greenbush was one of 100 high school seniors selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation, which took place from July 20th through 27th in Washington, D.C. The weeklong program, founded in 1947, has provided exceptional civic education to thousands of students, teaching them about […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications Principal’s List 6th Grade Danielle Garner Trent Hastings Demi Kormos Levi A. Sroka Maya Sykes-Gundlach Dannie Young You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is excited to welcome Meghan Reynolds as the new Berlin Middle High School Assistant Principal and Berlin Athletic Director for the BNL Athletic program. Mrs. Reynolds has been working closely with Berlin Middle High School Principal David Bernsley, New Lebanon Athletic Director Corey Brown, and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District extends gratitude and congratulations to this year’s retirees and tenured staff members. A reception was recently held in the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) cafeteria to honor this year’s retirees and tenured employees. The evening began with a welcome from Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long, followed […]