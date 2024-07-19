Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the Rensselaer County Legislature In a resolution passed unanimously on Tuesday, July 9th, the Legislature called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Governor Kathy Hochul to deny the permit renewal for the Dunn Construction and Demolition (C&D) Landfill, which borders the Rensselaer City School District and the Holy […]
Courtesy of HVCC Hudson Valley Community College has held tuition stable for a second consecutive year making the college one of the most affordable higher education options in the state. Full-time students who are New York State residents will pay $2,528 per semester, plus fees. Part-time resident students will pay $211 per credit hour. The […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District extends gratitude and congratulations to this year’s retirees and tenured staff members. A reception was recently held in the Berlin Middle High School (BMHS) cafeteria to honor this year’s retirees and tenured employees. The evening began with a welcome from Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long, followed […]
Submitted by Stephen Oberon The Lebanon Valley Historical Society (LVHS) is proud to announce Gabriel Kalisz of Canaan as the 2024 recipient of the Bruce Baldwin Memorial Award. As part of his stellar high school career, which included being named Valedictorian of his graduating class, Gabe has taken a number of university-level courses, including US […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Thank you to the Berlin Community Food Closet volunteers and coordinator Dianne Mosher for providing a Summer Lunch Program for students and families in need residing in the Berlin Central School District. The Berlin Community Food Closest is helping to support 47 children from the 23 families enrolled. This past Saturday […]