HACA Back-2-School Boost Program

For the 19th year, backpacks are being filled with age-appropriate school supplies for students in grades Pre-K through 6. Requests for backpacks have been rolling in to the pantry as more people are seeking assistance both for food and other necessities for their children. Thanks to the generosity of caring people such as yourself, backpacks, paper, markers, pens, glue, tissue, rulers, pencils, and pencil boxes plus many other items are being gathered and sorted by volunteers.