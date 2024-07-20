East Nassau Village Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

On July 10th, the Village of East Nassau held a brief board meeting and efficiently completed its monthly business.

The treasurer reported that she has received approximately $30,000 in property taxes so far this year. She asked the board to submit any requests by the Monday before the monthly meetings so she would be able to prepare invoices in a timely manner. The board also approved the treasurer's purchase of return envelopes to improve communications with residents.