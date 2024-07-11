A July 4th Tradition Continues

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Thanks to all the organizers of the July 4th Parade in the Town of Berlin. Berlin annually holds an Independence Day parade that features everything from fire trucks to farm equipment to floats while drawing a big crowd in the small community.

The always excellent parade was one of the best this year, with beautiful weather and enthusiastic spectators lining the route to see floats and marchers show how fun, energetic, and patriotic the annual event truly is.