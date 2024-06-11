Wednesday, June 19th, at 7 pm, the Cambridge Historical Society and Museum’s 2024 lecture series begins with A Walk Down Main Street with village historian Ken Gottry. Gottry will guide the walk based on his 1960s memories as well as the 1940s recollections of Janey Coulter. The walk begins at Dorrs Corners (Rt. 313 & Main Street) and will continue westward along Main Street. Observations will be shared to describe the buildings, people, and history of Cambridge’s past.
