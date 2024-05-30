Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The May 20th meeting of the Petersburgh town board began with the PFOA Health Study update by Dr. Erin Bell before the meeting began. Dr. Bell is the co-principal Investigator with the New York State Department of Health of a cohort study to recruit and enroll participants into a prospective cohort of adults and children to examine the long-term health effects associated with the consumption of drinking water contaminated with per and poly alkyl substances (PFAS) (Albany.edu). Dr. Bell reviewed that the expected level of PFOA/PFOS is four parts per trillion, and presently, her team is working on analyzing the data residents have provided to figure out dose levels. The dose levels of the PFOA/PFOS can have some correlation to diseases like