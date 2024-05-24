Grafton Annual Town Picnic

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Written and Submitted by Louise Hendry Patricia Brazie Flint has dedicated the last decade to preserving and honoring the history of Stephentown through her work as the town’s historian. Earlier this year, Pat, a lifelong resident of Stephentown, was recognized for her tireless work by the Sons of the American Revolution with the Martha Washington […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. That commitment continued recently with the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony recognizing the life and service of brothers Frank and Carmen Ciccarelli. Both Frank and Carmen were among the four Ciccarelli brothers who […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The 8th Annual SMITH 5K and Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Wellness Fair Committee had beautiful weather on Saturday, May 18th. The morning was kicked off with 60 in-person runners and walkers taking part in the SMITH 5K. SMITH 5K coordinator Mrs. Ariel Gilbert was able to add $2,180 to the Berlin […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The development of the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) 2024–2025 budget has been a challenging and emotional process. Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen Long would like to thank all of you who have actively engaged during the process by attending budget presentations and forums, sharing your perspectives via public comment or by […]
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.