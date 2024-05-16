Berlin’s 4th of July Parade

Grand Marshal Announced

This year's Grand Marshal is Bruce Hewitt, a lifelong resident of Berlin. Bruce’s parents, Erskine and Gladys Hewitt, bought the little country store on the corner of Elm Street and Community Avenue from Ferd Hull in 1941. We now know the store as Hewitt's Market. Bruce and his brother, Rodney, spent their early years working in the store with their parents.

Rodney Hewitt (Rod) ran the store for years and now the store is run by his son, Todd Hewitt, and his wife Sheila.