If you love word games, join the fun at the Sand Lake Town Library Friends’ second Spelling Bee. We heard from many people that we should do it again, so we are: Friday, March 22nd, at 7 pm at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts. Teams of two will compete in a written round, and finalists in an oral round. We are challenging local boards, businesses, clubs, community workers, politicians, restaurants, and other groups to compete.