McLaughlin Delivers State of the County Address 

Submitted by Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivered an optimistic and energetic State of the County address to the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 11th, saying achievements in the county are historic and transformative.

McLaughlin said the county is becoming known across the state as a leader in reducing property taxes, while service improvements and facility upgrades are ushering in a higher level of service by county government.