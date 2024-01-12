Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the Arts Center of the Capital Region The Arts Center of the Capital Region’s Troy Art Block was recently named the #1 Best New Festival in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest, topping 19 other nominated festivals. After one month of open voting, Troy Art Block came out on top, beating larger […]
Submitted by the NYS DEC The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) are working to protect public health and the environment as part of the comprehensive investigation to address drinking water contamination in the Petersburgh area. The DEC and DOH are committed to keeping […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Bobby Cummings who has retired after 30 years of service to the New Lebanon School district. The faculty and staff recently held a party for Bobby to celebrate his retirement. Thank you for your services and commitment to NLCSD, and enjoy your well-earned retirement.
Submitted by BCS Communications At the November 28th special meeting, the Berlin Central School District (CSD) Board of Education appointed Dr. Maureen Long as interim Superintendent, effective immediately. Dr. Long comes to Berlin CSD from the Menands School District, where she retired at the end of last school year after serving the past ten years […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]