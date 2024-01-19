Honoring a Local Hero: James F. Plog Sr.

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Monday, January 8th, veterans, residents, friends, and family joined with elected officials to recognize the life and service of James F. Plog Sr.

James served with the Marine Corps, enlisting on D-Day, June 6th, 1944, and served in the Pacific during the closing months of World War II. He also participated in the occupation of Japan following the end of the war.