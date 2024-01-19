Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Rensselaer County Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivered an optimistic and energetic State of the County address to the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 11th, saying achievements in the county are historic and transformative. McLaughlin said the county is becoming known across the state as a leader in reducing […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Monday, January 8th, veterans, residents, friends, and family joined with elected officials to recognize the life and service of James F. Plog Sr. James served with the Marine Corps, enlisting on D-Day, June […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Bobby Cummings who has retired after 30 years of service to the New Lebanon School district. The faculty and staff recently held a party for Bobby to celebrate his retirement. Thank you for your services and commitment to NLCSD, and enjoy your well-earned retirement. You must be logged in to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications At the November 28th special meeting, the Berlin Central School District (CSD) Board of Education appointed Dr. Maureen Long as interim Superintendent, effective immediately. Dr. Long comes to Berlin CSD from the Menands School District, where she retired at the end of last school year after serving the past ten years […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]