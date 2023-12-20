Honoring Roger W. Hogle

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Monday, December 11th, veterans, residents, and elected officials joined with family and friends to recognize the life and service of Roger W. Hogle at the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony.

A native of Sand Lake, Roger served with the Army during the Vietnam era, enlisting in 1974. He worked on the NIKE guided missile anti-aircraft system, serving in Korea until earning an honorable discharge in Korea, along with other medals and commendations for outstanding service.