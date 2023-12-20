For Your Health: One Easy Change 

Written and Submitted by Claudia Kavenagh

As the weather gets colder, the air gets drier. Many of us are using more creams and lotions to combat dry skin. But did you know that using skin care products that have been around your house for a while — sometimes no more than six months or one year — can carry health risks? Bacteria start to grow in opened containers. And the active ingredients in the lotions may break down over time, sometimes making them ineffective and sometimes resulting in skin irritations.

Here is one easy change you can make to minimize risk: