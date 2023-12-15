Fire Department Welcomes New Graduates

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Congratulations to graduates of the Troy Fire Department Recruit Firefighting Training Academy. New Troy firefighters graduated on Friday, December 8th during a commencement exercise at Hudson Valley Community College before family, friends, and fellow firefighters.

Recruits who graduated include firefighters Codie Lane, Samuel Sleurs, Alden Mitola, Joshua Helenek, Codi Genthner, Nicholas Clute, Ryan Tubbs, Collin Ward, William Juliano, Christopher Lane, Jack Commerford, Christopher Arnold, Matthew Fusco, Nycholas Styer, Cody Carpenter, Nicholas Brown, and Robert Gapp-Meher.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin presented county commendations to each graduate, with Mayor Patrick Madden, State Senator Jake Ashby, Council President Carmella Mantello, Councilwoman Irene Sorriento, and Legislators Dan Casale, Tom Grant, and Carole Weaver in attendance.