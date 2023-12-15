Black Belt Karate Promotions

Written and Submitted by Sensei Bob Fish

On Saturday, November 25th, I had the honor and privilege of promoting 9 people to various degrees of Black Belt. Five of these promotees are from one family, the Bassallo Family from Grafton. As these students continue to pursue excellence in the martial arts, they come to realize that there are no limits, only plateaus that they must go beyond. Through hard work, commitment, discipline, and perseverance this is exactly what these Black Belts have done. They have learned much, but their journey is not complete as a martial artist. They seek physical perfection, but the greater goal is perfection of character. It is my hope that they continue to strive to meet these goals, that they may make a difference in every life they touch.