Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show Postponed

Due to poor weather, this year’s Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, has been postponed until Saturday, October 14th. Join us for antique tractors, trucks, and farm equipment. There will be hay rides, pony rides, and a petting zoo for the kids, along with vendors, crafts, food, and exhibitors.

The Burton H. Luke Tractor Parade will begin at noon, from Wood Park, 24 Main St, and this year will start a new tradition, by having a grand marshal. Each year a local farmer will be chosen to be honored and lead the parade for their contributions to the agriculture community.