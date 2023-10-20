Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Tuesday, October 10th, veterans, friends, family, and elected officials came together to honor the life and service of Richard E. Santspree. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1967 during the Vietnam […]
The Grafton Historical Society’s 22nd annual Wine and Cheese festival will be held on Saturday, October 21st, from 4 to 6 pm, at the Everett Wagar Senior Center. This fundraiser features a wide variety of wines, non-alcoholic beverages, cheeses, and hors d’oeuvers. There are also numerous door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from this event […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) transportation department is seeking pre-k through twelfth grade Mountaineers to develop a poster that best represents the school bus themes of no bullying on the bus or stop means stop when the bus arm is out. Any combination of paint, pencil, ink, and marker is […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Chamber Choir is now taking reservations for our 3rd annual Christmas Caroling Fundraiser. The chorus and select instrumentalists will be at Fall Fest on October 14th taking reservations. This year we will have two buses so we can accommodate the entire Berlin Central School District community. Can’t make it to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was […]