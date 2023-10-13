Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by SVMC Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), a member of the Dartmouth Health system, has completed Phase One of the organization’s most ambitious building project in the last forty years. A component of the Vision2020, A Decade of Transformation campaign, Phase One includes the opening of the new Kendall Emergency Department, the Richard and […]
Traditionally fall is a busy time for the food closet and this year is no exception. Not only are new families using the food closet, the cost of food is constantly on the rise. The Berlin Community Food Closet serves the residents of Berlin and Stephentown, and is open the first and third Saturdays of […]
On Thursday, October 26th, at 7:30 pm, at the Pittstown Town Hall, 97 Tomhannock Rd, Kathryn Sheehan will present an illustrated lecture on how Troy’s 19th century architecture became an integral backdrop to the Julian Fellows HBO series The Gilded Age. Sheehan worked with the location scouts and production designer on locations throughout the city, and will share […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Chamber Choir is now taking reservations for our 3rd annual Christmas Caroling Fundraiser. The chorus and select instrumentalists will be at Fall Fest on October 14th taking reservations. This year we will have two buses so we can accommodate the entire Berlin Central School District community. Can’t make it to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was […]
Submitted by BCS Communications As the middle and high school Mountaineers settled into their first few days of school, they were catching up with classmates, meeting new teachers, learning new schedules, and being introduced to Mr. David Bernsley, the new Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Principal. Principal Bernsley has been in the education field for over […]