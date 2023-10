Submitted by CCE of Rensselaer County

While 4-H Clubs keep busy throughout the year, it’s at the county and state fairs where they are the most visible to the public, showcasing the skills they’ve learned. Several Cornell Cooperative Extension Rensselaer County 4-H members had their outstanding projects that were entered at the 2023 Schaghticoke Fair selected for the 2024 New York State Fair. The following 4-H members and projects were selected: