Honoring a Local Hero

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. On Tuesday, October 10th, veterans, friends, family, and elected officials came together to honor the life and service of Richard E. Santspree.

Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1967 during the Vietnam War. He served as a cargo handler, helping transfer and deliver supplies needed by troops across the world. Richard’s efforts helped supply troops in Vietnam and throughout the Pacific.