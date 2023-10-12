On Saturday, October 14th, the hamlet of North Chatham will be holding its third annual Community Day. All are invited to come to North Chatham and see what makes it a great place to live. The North Chatham Free Library will be open with books for sale on the front lawn, weather permitting, and some residents of the hamlet will be having yard sales. The North Chatham United Methodist Church clothing barn will be open and the church will have a sweet treats sale, silent auction, tailgate sale, donated items for sale, and lunch available. If you would like to donate items for the sale or sell your own items as part of the tailgate sale, please see the church website listed below. The Neighbors of Northern Columbia County will have an informational table at the church. The North Chatham Volunteer Fireman’s Association will have a truck at the church and kids can spray a fire hose. There will be games for kids on the church lawn and the Buccaneers 4-H club will be selling pumpkins. Free parking will be available behind the church. For more information please visit northchathammethodistchurch.org.