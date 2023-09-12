Severe Storm Wreaks Havoc

Late last week a severe storm hit Rensselaer and surrounding counties, leaving a trail of serious damage in its wake. Downed trees, telephone poles, and power lines were just some of the obstacles facing police, first responders, and electrical workers as they did their best to help those in need and restore power to the tens of thousands of residents who were without. The Village of Hoosick Falls declared a Local State of Emergency at around 1 am on the morning of Friday, September 8th, due to over a dozen locations with downed power lines and several roads being closed due to impassable debris.