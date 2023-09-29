Fire at the Former Fox Hollow Restaurant

On Sunday, September 24th, at approximately 12:15 am, fire departments were called to respond to a structure fire at a single family home in North Petersburgh. Agencies from Rensselaer, Washington, and Bennington counties responded to assist with the blaze, which occurred at the former Fox Hollow Restaurant. The building was a total loss, but the lone occupant was able to escape without injury. A member of the Petersburgh Fire Company did suffer a medical emergency during the discharge of duty, and fortunately is reported to be home and feeling better. As of this writing the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Information used in the writing of this article is courtesy of the Petersburgh Fire Company and the Hoosick Falls Fire Department.