Return the FAVOR Program

Are you an honorably discharged veteran? If so then you can sign up for a Return the FAVOR (Find and Assist Vets of Record) Card. The Return the FAVOR discount card program is administered through Columbia County Clerk Holly Tanner’s office. To receive your card, simply bring your discharge papers (DD2 I 4) to the office for filing, fill out one simple form, and walk out with your ID Card. Present your ID card at any number of local businesses to receive a dis-count. For a full list of participating businesses, or more information, please visit www.columbiacountyny.com/clerk, and look for the FAVOR program link. You can also call 518-828-3339.