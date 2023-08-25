Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Bill Hanselman In 2019 the Town of Hoosick Board began having discussions of how to better utilize our skating rink, since mild winters have limited the amount of days with usable ice conditions. After initiating these discussions, Tom Margiotta, a retired state recreation director and resident of Hoosick, notified the board that the […]
Mobile Education Exhibit Submitted by the New Lebanon Town Clerk On Tuesday, September 19th, the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will be at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, 14665 Rt. 22. The event, sponsored by the Stephentown Area Veterans together with the New Lebanon and Berlin American Legions, will be open […]
Courtesy of BBCSD Communications Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) welcomes Mr. Tom Olsen to its Administrative Team. Mr. Olsen joins BCSD as the new Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Mr. Olsen has had a busy month at BCSD, working alongside the Summer Academy staff and attending administrative meetings as well as Board of Education […]
Lebanon Valley Community Corporation (LVCC), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization, fosters the community and economic well-being of the Town of New Lebanon, its residents, and its neighbors. The LVCC, together with the Unity Lodge No. 9 F. & A.M. Valatie NY, is sponsoring the Annual School Supply Drive. All proceeds will go towards […]